Loon Lake RCMP seeking public help for sightings of Christian Mitsuing

The Saskatchewan RCMP is seeking public help in finding Christian Mitsuing

A warrant has been issued for his arrest after Mitsuing allegedly fled from RCMP at multiple residences on Makwa Sahgaeiehcan First Nation.

Mitsuing is described as 5’10 and roughly 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, he has multiple face tattoos including two stars above one eyebrow.

If you see Mitsuing or know where he is, police encourage the public to contact Loon Lake RCMP at 306-837-2440. Information can be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

According to an RCMP press release, officers visited the First Nation to arrest Mitsuing on warrants including possession of stolen property, resisting arrest and flight from a peace officer in relation to incidents in 2023. The RCMP say a man fled the residence on a quad, but was found at a second residence thanks to a remotely piloted aircraft.

Officers approached him, and told him he was under arrest, but the suspect fled on a quad again.

