Local RCMP asks for public assistance in finding a missing 45-year-old woman

The Prince Albert RCMP requests public help in finding 45-year-old Julie Mckenzie after being reported missing.

On March 9 at about 12:30 am, the Prince Albert RCMP got a report of a missing 45-year-old woman, Julie Mckenzie.

Julie was last seen on March 2 in the community of Little Red River. The RCMP have been checking places Julie is known to frequent and following up on any information recieved.

Mckenzie is described as 5’7″, about 150 lbs, brown eyes, long brown hair, and a birth mark on her neck.

Julie is known to travel to Prince Albert and the community of Little Red River, but her current location is unknown.

If you have seen Mckenzie or know where she is, contact the Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5501. Tips can also be given anonymously through Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or

www.saskcrimestoppers.com.