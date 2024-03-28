Local performers wow at 2024 Prince Albert Music Festival

Photos from the Prince Albert Music Festival Facebook page.

The Prince Albert Music Festival welcomed pianists, vocalists, concert bands, and a variety of other musicians at their 76th annual festival which ran from Feb. 26 to March 14. The top singers and musicians were recognized at awards concerts on March 3 (piano, pictured center below), March 8 (choral and vocal), and March 22 (instrumental) with a Gala Concert scheduled for April 30 at the E.A. Rawlinson Centre. Shown here are award winners from the piano awards concert at Messiah Lutheran Church, including performers Emilie Lambert (bottom left) and Greyson de Padua (bottom right).

Singers Alex Rensberry (bottom left), Charlotte Lysyk (middle), and Sara Veith (bottom right) performs during the Prince Albert Music Festival Choral and Voice Awards Concert on Friday, March 22 at Messiah Lutheran Church.