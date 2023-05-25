Local developers propose plan to build retail liquor store, high-class hotel in The Yard District

Prince Albert City Council held a special meeting on Tuesday, where they approved a development permit application for a new liquor store to be located in The Yard District in the near future.

Abdul and Faizan Hirani are planning to commence construction this year on an 8,000 square foot retail liquor store in the City’s newest subdivision.

Once the project is completed, the Hiranis said they will cease their current operations at Bailey’s Cold Beer & Wine prior to the opening of the new location.

The store will consist of approximately 4,000 square feet of retail space, 2,000 square feet of walk-in cooler space, and 2,000 square feet of storage and office space, said City Planner Craig Guidinger.

According to a report from Administration, the property will need to be rezoned from Future Urban Development to Highway Commercial, where liquor stores are considered discretionary uses.

The father-son developer duo is also looking to construct a luxury branded franchise hotel and retail space at the site, alongside the liquor store.

Guidinger explained that the applicants are currently only asking for approval for the liquor store, but they are looking for a potential tenant to be part of the development.

“What is being proposed is they are applying for a liquor store right now, and they are absolutely applying for a hotel in the near future,” he said, noting that as the reason why the Hiranis were looking to purchase two lots.

In a letter they wrote to City Council, the Hiranis state that construction on the 100-room hotel will begin in spring of 2024 and estimate that the project will take around 16 months to complete, making them operational slightly after the opening of the City’s recreation centre.

“With the influx of new travelers, multi-night events, and social media buzz, the timing of this project is key to its success,” reads the letter.

The proposed liquor store will be located at 4280 Seventh Ave. E, just south of the City’s future recreation centre