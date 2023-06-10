Little Red River Park transit trial proposed for summer months

The City of Prince Albert is considering the implementation of a public transit route to Little Red River Park on a trial basis this summer.

Transportation and Traffic Manager Evan Hastings is proposing a transportation route to the City’s largest park beginning July 3 until Sept. 2. If approved by City Council, the bus will run on a half-hourly frequency Monday to Friday from 11:45 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

According to a report written by Hastings, the implementation of a public transit route to Little Red Park would accommodate the needs of Prince Albert’s various social sectors, as well as provide access to the park during peak months of operation.

“Although Little Red is a popular destination for recreation in the City it is only reasonably accessible by private vehicle or taxi,” wrote Hastings. “This makes the park inaccessible to a large number of residents who rely on alternative modes of transportation such as public transit for daily use.”

The proposed Little Red Transit Trial would cost an estimated $48,000 including the service and fuel, but would be fully covered under the One-Time Public Transit Funding Agreement.

Due to the delayed start of the extended hours transit trial, the City of Prince Albert has transit funding available that must be used by March 31, 2024.

City Council will discuss the recommendation at Monday’s meeting.