Let’s Remember Some Trades: Eastern Conference Edition

With the trade deadline right around the corner in the WHL, I thought it would be a good time to take a look back at the most recent trade the Prince Albert Raiders have made with every Eastern Conference club. I will also name some notable trades Raider fans may remember that are still paying dividends for either of the club’s involved.

Central Division:

Edmonton Oil Kings:

The most recent deal the Raiders and Oil Kings have agreed to was earlier this season when the Raiders acquired the services of 20-year-old defenceman Jacob Hoffrogge on Oct. 7, 2023 in exchange for a conditional sixth round pick in 2025. Hoffrogge has posted six points in 29 games as a Raider since the trade.

The elephant in the room that needs to be brought up when discussing deals between the Raiders and Oil Kings is the Kaiden Guhle trade back on Dec. 1, 2021.

Prince Albert sent Guhle to the eventual WHL champions in exchange for forward Carson Latimer, current Raider captain Eric Johnston, a 2021 first round pick (which was used on Cole Peardon), a 2023 first round pick (used on Daxon Rudolph), a 2022 sixth round pick (which was originally sent to Edmonton in 2019 for Boston Bilous, Ethan Bibeau was the selection with the pick) and a conditional third round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

Lethbridge Hurricanes:

The Raiders have most recently made a trade with the team in the Windy City on New Year’s Eve in 2021. Prince Albert acquired then 19-year-old rearguard Trevor Thurston and a 2023 sixth round pick in exchange for forward Tyson Laventure and defenceman Ross Stanley.

Thurston would suit up in 28 games as a Raider, including playoffs, posting five points.

Red Deer Rebels:

The offseason addition of Chase Coward was the most recent deal between Prince Albert and Red Deer. The trade occurred on Aug. 23 2023 and saw the Raiders receive Coward in exchange in return for a 2024 fifth round pick.

Coward appeared in 16 games as a Raider, posting a 3.52 Goals Against Average and a .882 save percentage. He was recently reassigned by the club.

Carter Anderson was another recent addition from the Red Deer Rebels. Anderson was acquired on Oct. 11, 2022 in exchange for defenceman Tayem Gislason and a conditional 2024 fifth round pick.

Anderson recorded 20 points in 59 career games as a Raider. He was reassigned to the SJHL’s Flin Flon Bombers earlier this season and has posted 37 points in 22 games in the SJHL.

Medicine Hat Tigers:

It was a relatively minor deal the last time Curtis Hunt and Willie Desjardins organized the trade. Prince Albert received goaltender James Venne in exchange for a 2023 eighth round draft pick.

Venne has not appeared in a game for the Raiders and has posted a 18-6-2 record and a .910 save percentage for the SJHL’s Melfort Mustangs this season.

Calgary Hitmen:

The last trade between the Calgary Hitmen and Prince Albert Raiders came on deadline day in 2019.

Prince Albert sent the rights to forward Quinn Olson, along with a sixth round pick to Calgary in exchange for forward Bryce Bader and a sixth round pick.

Neither player involved in the deal made an appearance for their new club.

East Division

Brandon Wheat Kings.

You don’t have to go back through the archives to find the most recent trade between the Raiders and Wheat Kings

17-year-old defenceman Seth Tansem was traded to Brandon on Oct. 11, 2023 in return for a 2025 fourth round pick.

Tansem has posted two points in 21 games in Brandon since the trade.

Regina Pats

The last deal between these two division rivals came on Jan. 10, 2022. The Raiders sent forward Logan Linklater to Regina in exchange for a 2023 eighth round pick.

Linklater posted three points in 40 games as a Regina Pat and is currently playing as a 20-year-old with the SJHL’s Kindersley Klippers. The Raiders used the pick they acquired on Darius Hordal, who is only 15 and yet to appear in the WHL.

Another major trade to highlight between these two teams occurred on Oct. 12, 2021. Prince Albert acquired the services of Sloan Stanick in exchange for defenceman Adam McNutt.

In 177 games as a Raider since the trade, Stanick has posted 153 points.

McNutt appeared in 51 games as a Pat before being traded to Swift Current last season. He currently plays for the SJHL’s Flin Flon Bombers.

Moose Jaw Warriors

It’s been nearly four years to the date since the Warriors and Raiders have made a trade.

Prince Albert sent goaltender Boston Bilous to Moose Jaw in exchange for a 2020 fifth round pick and a 2021 seventh round pick.

The 2020 fifth round pick was used on forward Zachary Wilson, who played 60 games with the Raiders, posting seven points. The 2021 seventh round selection was used on defenceman Owen Wallace, who has not appeared in a WHL game.

Winnipeg ICE

The Winnipeg ICE were searching for more firepower for their championship run on New Year’s Eve 2022 and were able to make a deal with the Raiders. Prince Albert sent Carson Latimer to Winnipeg in return for forward Aidan Oiring, a 2024 third round pick and a 2025 third round pick.

After the trade, Latimer posted 12 points in 22 regular season games. He posted six points in 14 playoffs games for the ICE. He was dealt again to the Red Deer Rebels this past offseason.

Since the deal, Oiring has posted 48 points in 67 games as a Raider.

Winnipeg has since relocated to become the Wenatchee Wild.

Saskatoon Blades

You have to go back nearly a decade to find the last trade between the Highway 11 archrivals. On January 8, 2014, The Blades sent their captain Graeme Craig, a 2014 seventh round pick and a 2016 fifth round pick to Hockeytown North, In return, the Raiders sent MacKenzie Johnson, Tyler Dea as well as a 2015 third and fifth round pick to Saskatoon.