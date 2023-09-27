Leonard, Semchyshen suspended five games to start regular season

The Prince Albert Mintos were short a pair of key faces on opening weekend as both head coach Tim Leonard and Teigan Semchyshen have been suspended by the SMAAAHL for five games.

In the SMAAAHL, players can be granted a contested or uncontested release by a team. If a player with a contested release signs with another team, the head coach and player face a five-game suspension.

Semchysen was provided a contested release by the Estevan Bears on May 29, 2023, and signed with the Mintos.

Swift Current Legionnaires head coach Todd Hornung and defenseman Kayd Ruenig were also suspended five games for the same reason.

Leonard will be behind the bench and Semchysen will be dressed for the Mintos when the team takes on the Swift Current Legionnaires on Saturday, Oct. 14

Leonard declined to comment on the situation.

