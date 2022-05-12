Legion donation exceeds expectations for Mont St. Joseph Home

A Prince Albert veteran and a Prince Albert veteran’s spouse at the Mont. St. Joseph Home are the latest beneficiaries of the Prince Albert Royal Canadian Legion’s annual poppy campaign.

Legion representatives were at the care Home on Wednesday to provide a $5,835.76 cheque to help pay for two new beds that were recently installed. Mont. St. Joseph just finished a full 120 bed replacement at the facility, which cost between $300,000 and $400,000.

Mont. St. Joseph Foundation CEO Wayne Nogier said they were grateful the Legion decided to help cover that cost.

“We were excited,” Nogier said following the presentation.

“When they told us they would do this for two beds, representing one of our veterans in the building and the spouse of a veteran, it just exceeded our expectation and we’re elated about that.”

A Mont. St. Joseph Foundation board member suggested asking the legion for funding, which kick-started discussions. Prince Albert Royal Canadian Legion poppy and wreath committee chair Colin Riese said they were keen to support the bed replacement project.

“Any time that we’re able to help a veteran or their family, spouse, etc, that’s what the poppy campaign is all about,” Riese said on Wednesday. “Our community here in Prince Albert and area is always generous with the poppy campaign, and purchasing a poppy or wreath. They always contribute.

“This last year in particular was a very good year for us, and we just like to be able to help wherever we can with veterans and their spouses.”

The new beds can be electronically lowered all the way to the floor, which makes them more accessible for residents, and also reduces injuries from falls. Nogier said they go a long way to improving quality of life for those living at Mont. St. Joe’s.

“Our old beds were in decent shape, but very rattly and a little bit uncomfortable, so they needed to be replaced.” he explained. “Right across the place, our residents were very excited about that.”

Mont St. Joe’s began the bed replacement project last year and completed it in April.

The 2022 Poppy Campaign begins on the last Friday in October and runs until Remembrance Day. The campaign raises money to assist local veterans and their families.

“Every nickel, dime, and quarter counts,” Riese said. “We hope again this year that the community will be as generous as it always has been.”