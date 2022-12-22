La Ronge RCMP arrests four for attempted robbery, including two individuals with Canada-wide warrants

Around 2:30 am on Dec. 21, La Ronge RCMP received a report of an attempted robbery on Highway #165. Officers immediately responded.

Investigation determined a group of individuals were driving on the highway and came across a disabled SUV. A male waved them down and when they stopped to help, he and another male pointed a firearm at them and ordered them out of their vehicle. They did not exit and their vehicle and were able to drive away.

Officers began patrolling the area and located four individuals, two walking on the highway and two in a disabled SUV that was in the ditch. Officers arrested them and searched the scene, where they located a gun safe in the vehicle and eight firearms hidden in the snow.

Further investigation determined the safe and guns were reported as stolen earlier Wednesday night from a residence in La Ronge.

Four people have been charged in connection with this incident.

Evan Rain, 28, of Paul First Nation is charged with robbery, having a face masked with intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of property obtained by the commission of an offence, mischief under $5,000, pointing a firearm, and sixteen counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Taza Spyglass, 31, of North Battleford, is charged with possession of property obtained by the commission of an offence.

Wayne McLeod, 22, of La Ronge, is charged with robbery, having a face masked with intent to commit an indictable offence, and possession of property obtained by the commission of an offence.

Cool Water Standinghorn, 21, of Moosomin First Nation, is charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by the commission of an offence.

All four individuals were also charged with eight counts of possessing a firearm knowing it was obtained by the commission of an offence.

McLeod and Rain were unlawfully at large and had Canada-wide warrants for breaching the conditions of their statutory releases.

The four accused are scheduled to appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on Dec. 22.