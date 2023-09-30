Kyla Arts Show ready to promote local talent

More than 150 paintings, drawings, sculptures, and other pieces will be up for sale Saturday night when the Kyla Art Group holds their annual Show and Sale at the Mont. St. Joseph Home.

Around 15 group members and guest artists will have their work on display. Kyla Art Group spokesperson Kim Morrall said it’s been a stressful lead-up to the event, but the artists are excited to show their work.

“I finished last night, but in talking with the other artists, I’m not the only one,” Morrall said. “Once you’re done and getting setup, it’s exciting.

“PA is an amazing artistic community,” she added. “I know lots of people think of it as a hockey town, but we have such a great arts (community), and not just arts, but music and theatre. We’re just so lucky. I hope (visitors) have a really nice evening out and get a chance to see how many talented people we have … and ultimately maybe take a little piece of that home with them.”

The 2023 show is Kyla’s 45th, and their first at the Mont St. Joseph Home. Morrall said the Mont. St. Joseph Foundation has been a great partner since coming on board earlier this year.

“We met with Wayne (Mont. St. Joseph Home CEO Wayne Nogier) and it seemed to really work out,” Morrall said. “He was really excited and had all these great ideas, so we were like, ‘yeah, let’s go for it and see how it works.’

“Sometimes when you do something new you’re stressed out because you’re not sure if it’s going to work out very well, but so far it’s been really, really amazing. We’re excited to see how it goes.”

The Rotary Club of Prince Albert has also agreed to partner with the Kyla Art Group. The Rotarians are longtime partners, and Morrall said they’re always happy to have them on board.

“I love when I can create art that’s also got a charitable focus to it,” she said. “It’s just nice to be able to give back and support their local charities around town and help them out.”

Saturday’s show begins with a pre-sale viewing from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door, or $5 with a regular show ticket.

The show and sale officially begins at 6:30 p.m. and runs until 9:30. The evening includes cocktails, Hors d’oeuvres, valet parking, and live music.

“It’s a well-received, well-respected event and it usually does quite well,” Morrall said. “We had a few bad years with the COVID thing, but we seem to be jumping back into things.”