Knotty Pine Bistro successfully defends Poutine Week title

The Gravy Bowl isn’t going anywhere in 2023 after last year’s champion, Knotty Pine Bistro, successfully defended their crown in Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) Poutine Week.

Knotty Pine sold 229 poutines during the 10-day event, edging out Boston Pizza who sold 214. The Rock and Iron Sports Bar finished third selling 160.

Knotty Pine owner Barb Lychak credited her staff and customers for the win.

“I couldn’t have done it without everyone’s support,” she said. “It’s a phenomenal team effort (from) awesome staff.”

Not only did Knotty Pine win the Gravy Boat, they also defended their Poutine Choice Award as the top choice among fans. Lychack and her staff created a unique Greek-flavoured Poutziki made with homemade tzatziki sauce. They amassed the most votes on social media from customers who were encouraged to post pictures of the dish online.

“It just goes to show that they’ve got great food and are very engaged on social media,” BBBS development coordinator Natasha Thomson said about Knotty Pine’s win. “We were just very happy that a lot of people went out and participated.”

Participating businesses donated $4 from every poutine sold during Poutine Week. By the end of the competition, they’d raised a combined $3,800 for Big Brothers’ mentorship programs.

Knotty Pine social media coordinator Jessica Russell said they were happy for a chance to compete, but even happier to support a good cause.

“(BBBS) hones in on the youth and creates a great learning (opportunity) for children and young adults who don’t have the mentorship at home,” Russell said. “It allows them to get the best life they possibly can. It gets them engaged in the community and shows them what love and support is all about.”

In addition to the Gravy Bowl, Knotty Pine also received eight passes from District 8 Escape as an additional prize. Lychak said she plans to close down for a day so her staff can go to District 8 together.

As for 2024, Thomson said Poutine Week will definitely be back on the calendar.

“We’ve already had some of our restaurants telling us they’re already thinking about next year’s dish,” she said.