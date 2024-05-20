Klughart, Herperger capture Northern Team Championship

It was a strong weekend on the course for Danny Klughart and Mike Herperger as they captured the 2024 Northern Team Championship title at Cooke Municipal Golf Course on Sunday afternoon.

The duo finished the weekend a combined sixteen under-par.

“This is the only one I didn’t have.” Klughart said after the final round on Sunday. ”But I played in it every year. It’s the second year for (Mike and I). It’s nice to win and play a couple of good rounds of golf.”

The pair started off the weekend well and were first in the championship flight after play on Saturday, holding a three shot advantage over Justin Paradis and Josh Holz.

Klughart says the course has been playing well early in the season.

“It’s great. It’s much better than I thought it was going to be out here. The rains helped. Obviously, we need some heat. The grass, everything’s coming in, getting more lush. The greens were rolling pretty good the last couple of days.”

The Northern Team Championship featured two different formats. Saturday’s round was played in a best ball format while Sunday was played as a scramble.

Klughart, who won the Men’s Northern back in 2020, says they both played well rounded games during the entire tournament.

“I hit my irons pretty good and generally the wedge game was pretty good for the most part and then I thought Mike and I both putted pretty well both days. “

Herperger traveled up from Saskatoon to accompany Klughart for the weekend. He says they both did a really good job picking each other up throughout the weekend.

“The one thing was just playing with Danny. It wasn’t really how good we golfed. It was that whenever we missed the other guy was there to finish it off and really complete those holes for us.”

Other Flight Winners

First Flight: Ken Cotterill/Cam Bergen: -8

Second Flight: Scott Allan/Dean Proski: -1

Third Flight: Randy & Ryan Gilkewich: -1

Fourth Flight: Morgan Gale/Ben Manson: +9

Fifth Flight: Reed Whitrow/Brady Wilyman: +15

Sixth Flight: Thai & Shaquille Sanderson: +21

The next Northern on the schedule is the Ladies Northern on June 1 and 2.

