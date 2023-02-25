Kinsmen Pancake Breakfast fundraiser raises over $3,500 for Telemiracle

The Prince Albert Kinsmen Club raised over $3,500 for Telemiracle at their annual Pancake Breakfast at Smitty’s on Friday morning.

The annual fundraiser raised $3,750 and Brad Amy of the Prince Albert Kinsmen explained that it has been running as long as he has been a member.

“We used to do it at the Gateway Mall and now with this venue, which has so much parking and such a great staff to work with this is a no brainer, Smitty’s is a great partner for us,” Amy said.

“We have gone through a COVID year, we had the year where people couldn’t even come in we had to have take out only. This is just a great way for people to drop off donations and come and have a breakfast on us,” he added.

Smitty’s sold sausage and pancake breakfasts for $10 between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., with all the proceeds going to Telemiracle.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Kinsmen members took payments for the Pancake Breakfast at Smitty’s to fundraiser for Telemiracle on Friday morning.

“Prairie Meats was nice enough to donate and sponsor the sausages, Smitty’s donated all of the take out containers, all of the containers we sell, coffee juice and pancake mix and of course their amazing staff,” he said.

They did both take out and sit down orders for the fundraisers and the Prince Albert Raiders were just one of the organizations to take part.

“We would rather people come in but we realize some people can’t come out. We just had 22 breakfasts for the Prince Albert Raiders and we got breakfast for some other people so it turned out very well,” Amy said.

“A lot of people just dropped off donations, they paid $20 for breakfast or dropped off $20 extra, $40 extra,” he added.

Telemiracle is an important cause according to Amy.

“We all know every bit counts because we all know where the money goes at the end it goes right back into our own communities,” he said.

Amy explained that he spent time on the Telemiracle Foundation board and has seen the good work done.

“We have to remember this is a Saskatchewan province only fundraiser, we are the largest telethon in the world and we have raised millions of dollars that go to our community. We just had $100,000 go to our NICU in Prince Albert and a number of people have come and donations have gone right back to Prince Albert,” he said.

TeleMiracle 47, in support of the Kinsmen Foundation, will be broadcast live from Prairieland Park in Saskatoon. The entire 20-hour telethon can be seen on the CTV Saskatchewan network, starting at 9:00 pm on Saturday, Feb. 25, and concluding at 5:00 pm on Sunday, Feb. 26. The entire show will also be live-streamed at www.telemiracle.com beginning with “Countdown to TeleMiracle” on Feb. 25 at 6:15 pm.

Once again, these fundraising efforts will receive a boost from Nutrien, which has agreed to match all donations raised by Saskatchewan Talent up to a maximum of $100,000.

Amy did not have an exact number on the people who attended or ordered but he estimated it was well over 100 people.

“Plus other donations were sent to us and given to us,” Amy said.

The Kinsmen Club also raised $1,600 at Pass the Bucket Night with the Prince Albert Raiders.

“With this event we will add to the total and then we will add to the club and then they will be on 7:45 a.m. our donation will be going on with the Kinettes. And then we will be going on at 2 o’clock there is somebody special coming from P.A., tune in Prince Albert.

“There is something very special happening for our city and it’s right here in P.A., 2 o’clock tune into Telemiracle, it’s an awesome event,” Amy said.

The Prince Albert Kinsmen Club thanked everyone who helped make the Telemiracle 47 Pancake Breakfast a success.