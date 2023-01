Gunnar Hilliard Voyageur is Prince Albert’s New Year’s Baby after being born at 9:46 a.m. in Victoria Hospital on Jan. 1.

Gunnar weighed nine pounds and six ounces at birth. His parents are Rolanda and Weldon Voyageur of Red Earth Cree Nation, and he has three older brothers and two older sisters waiting for him at home.

The Voyageur family politely declined requests for an interview.