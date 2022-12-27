Investigators lay charges after 51-year-old woman killed and infant injured in series of attacks

A 51-year-old woman from Margo, Sask. is dead and three people, including an infant, were injured following a series of attacks that began late Christmas Eve and ended early Christmas morning.

Officers from the Wadena RCMP detachment were called to Margo after reports of an assault at roughly 11:20 p.m. on Dec. 24. On arrival, they found an injured woman, who was transported to hospital with serious injuries, and an infant who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers continued their investigation in an adjacent residence, where they found 51-year-old Sharon Littlewolfe dead. Her family has been notified and Victims Services has offered them help.

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes investigated the scene and identified a 56-year-old Lloydminster man as the primary suspect in both cases. Investigators say the man was known to all victims, and was believed to be in a relationship with Sharon Littlewolfe.

Police say McLeod fled Margo in a stolen vehicle, then stopped at a rural residence in the Tisdale area to request help with a stuck vehicle. RCMP officers were called to the scene at around 1:10 a.m. on Dec. 25 following reports of an assault.

Police have charged McLeod with assaulting the man he approached for help at the residence. The man was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious, but not life-threatening. Police say he was able to restrain McLeod until they arrived.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

McLeod faces five charges in connection with the three incidents. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Melfort on Dec. 27.