Investigators kept busy with City’s second homicide in one weekend

Police are currently investigating Prince Albert’s second homicide in less then 24 hours.

Just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, officers with the Prince Albert Police Service were called to the 100 Block of River Street West for a weapons complaint.

Upon arrival, a 47-year-old man was found suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to Victoria Hospital by ambulance, where he later died.

The area of River Street West and 1st Avenue is blocked off as the Criminal Investigation and Forensic Unit investigate.

Police report that no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.