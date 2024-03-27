Investigation ongoing after four family members found dead near Neudorf: Sask. RCMP

Regina Leader-Post Staff

Four people found dead in a rural residence near Neudorf over the weekend were all members of the same family, Saskatchewan RCMP revealed on Tuesday.

The family, now identified as two parents and two of their adult children, was discovered in the home after RCMP received a request to conduct a wellness check Sunday at approximately 6:05 p.m.

The initial investigation showed there was “no imminent risk to public safety,” the RCMP said in a news release issued Monday.

As part of an update on Tuesday, the RCMP noted the names of the deceased would not be released but the family’s next of kin had been notified and victims services made available to them.

“Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes and General Investigation Section remain on scene performing further examination, processing and interviews,” RCMP said on Tuesday.

Black unmarked RCMP vehicles could be seen blocking roads leading to a farm near the community of Neudorf early Tuesday morning, a day after police announced an investigation was underway into the suspicious deaths.

Several animals, including horses, as well as farm buildings could be seen on the large property in the quiet, rural area northeast of the small village.

RCMP initially alerted the public Monday morning about an “increased police presence” in a rural area near Neudorf related to an ongoing investigation. People were asked to avoid the area and follow directions provided by police.

RCMP later confirmed the deaths were being considered suspicious and RCMP Major Crimes in collaboration with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service had “taken carriage” of the investigation.

Autopsies are scheduled for this week, according to the RCMP.

Neudorf is located approximately 135 kilometres east of Regina.

— with files from The Canadian Press