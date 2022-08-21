RCMP continues to investigate missing Rosthern youth

Investigators believe a missing Rosthern teen may be attempting to hitchhike to Alberta.

Police continue to ask the public for assistance in locating 15-year-old Kord Lagasse, who went missing from a residence on 10th Street in Rosthern on August 18.

He is described as 5’10” tall and approximately 120 pounds, with blue eyes and medium-length blonde hair. He is known to walk on his toes.

Lagasse was last seen wearing white DC shoes and carrying a green army-style backpack.

Investigators believe the teen may be attempting to travel to Medicine Hat, Alberta.

Lagasse’s parents have confirmed a possible sighting of the youth hitchhiking on Highway #11, near Hague, on Saturday evening.

Anyone who sees Kord Lagasse or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call their local RCMP detachment or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.