There will be an increased police presence in Muskoday First Nation while Saskatchewan RCMP conduct an ongoing investigation, RCMP reported Thursday evening just before 9 p.m.

Hwy 3 west of Muskoday has been closed as a result, according to an RCMP press release, and traffic has been rerouted.

The RCMP said they will provide further updates when able, and will notify the public if there is an imminent risk to public safety.