In photos: The grand opening of the Rotary Adventure Park

The City and Rotary Club of Prince Albert held the grand opening of the new adventure park at Little Red on Friday. The city invited two schools for children to play over the lunch hour, followed by a BBQ sponsored by Lake Country Co-op. As the Rotary Club’s Keith Fonstad explained, they’re still working on an outdoor kitchen, lighting and a year-round washroom. The playground is estimated to hold around 300 children.

Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty speaks at the grand opening of the Rotary Adventure Park on Sept. 15, 2023. Rotary Club president Austin Atchinson stands behind. – Jayda Taylor/Daily Herald

The city recently put up signage and benches at the Rotary Adventure Park that feature its many sponsors, including Alfred’s Zip Park, named after Malcolm Jenkins’ father. – Jayda Taylor/Daily Herald

The Tatanka Kuwa Drum Group plays an honour song behind a new sign welcoming guests to the Rotary Adventure Park on Sept. 15, 2023. – Jayda Taylor/Daily Herald

Philanthropist Malcolm Jenkins speaks at the Rotary Adventure Park’s grand opening on Sept. 15, 2023. This is one of several parks in Prince Albert Jenkins and his family have supported. – Jayda Taylor/Daily Herald

Mayor Greg Dionne was joined by Couns. Don Cody and Dawn Kilmer at the Rotary Adventure Park opening on Sept. 15, 2023. – Jayda Taylor/Daily Herald