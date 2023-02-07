Ice Wolves remain in first place in SJHL Sherwood Division

The La Ronge Ice Wolves are still in first place in the Sherwood Division of the SJHL, sitting just two points ahead of the Flin Flon Bombers.

As of Feb. 6, La Ronge has a record of 27-15-3-2 with 59 points. The Melfort Mustangs are in third place with a record of 23-14-5-2 with 53 points and the Nipawin Hawks are in fourth place with a record of 21-19-2-1 with 45 points.

The Ice Wolves traveled to Melville and lost 4-3 to the Millionaires on Saturday, Feb. 4. La Ronge led 2-1 after the first period and the game was tied 2-2 after the second period.

Mason Bueckert, Jacob Cossette and Walker Jerome scored for the Ice Wolves. Sam Schofield had a pair of goals for Melville; Jaxon Martens and Matt Kjemhus responded for Melville.

Topher Chirico made 36 saves for the Ice Wolves; Clement Labillois made 37 saves for the Millionaires.

The Ice Wolves opened their week with a 4-3 shootout loss to the Red Wings in Weyburn on Friday, Feb. 3. The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and the Red Wings led 3-1 after the second period.

Elijah Anderson and Simon Pollock each scored for Weyburn in the four round shootout. Liam McInnis, Thomas Wright and Trenton Curtis scored for La Ronge in regulation. Jackson Hassman, Max Monette and Anderson scored for Weyburn in regulation.

Dawson Smith made 38 saves for La Ronge; Eric Kahl made 37 saves for the Red Wings.

The Ice Wolves played the Notre Dame Hounds in Wilcox on Monday, Feb. 6 and the Melville Millionaires in Melville on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Results were not available as of press time.

The Mustangs went winless on their two game road trip with a 5-2 loss to the Kindersley Klippers in Kindersley on Sunday, Feb. 5. The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and the Klippers led 4-1 after the second period.

Clarke Huxley and Ty Thornton scored for Melfort. Kayden Ostrom had a pair of goals for Kindersley; Tylin Hillbig, Cash Arnsten and Logan Linklater added the other Klippers goals.

James Venne made 23 saves for Melfort; Logan Falk made 35 saves for Kindersley.

Melfort opened their road trip with a 6-4 loss to the Battlefords North Stars in North Battleford on Saturday, Feb. 4. The North Stars led 3-1 after the first period and 4-1 after the second period.

Huxley, Wyatt Cook, Ryan Duguay and Boston Maxwell scored for Melfort. Kian Bell had a pair of goals for the North Stars; Steven Kesserling, Alex Izyk, Jake Southgate and Tanner Gold added the other Battlefords goals.

Venne made 27 saves for Melfort; Josh Kotai made 34 saves for the North Stars.

In their lone game of the weekend the Hawks traveled to Flin Flon and lost 4-3 to the Bombers on Saturday, Feb. 4. The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and Flin Flon led 4-1 after the second period.

Braxton Buckberger, Finley Radloff and Joel Mabin scored for the Hawks. Cory King, Zach Cain, Cole Duperreault and Jeremi Tremblay scored for Flin Flon.

Dawson Cunningham made 31 saves for the Hawks; Harmon Laser-Hume made 37 saves for the Bombers.

The Hawks were in Wilcox to play the Notre Dame Hounds on Thursday, Feb. 9, results were not available by press time.

Nipawin is in Estevan to play the Bruins on Friday, Feb. 10 and in Weyburn to play the Red Wings on Saturday, Feb. 11. The Mustangs are in Yorkton to play the Terriers on Friday, Feb. 10 and the Terriers are in Melfort to play the Mustangs on Saturday, Feb. 11.

