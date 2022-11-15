Ice Wolves move into first place in Sherwood after lengthy homestand

After a busy week of games at the Mel Hegland Uniplex last week the La Ronge Ice Wolves have surged into first place in the SJHL’s Sherwood Division.

As of Nov. 14, the Ice Wolves have a record of 14-7-1 with 29 points, one point ahead of the Flin Flon Bombers.

The Melfort Mustangs are in third place with a record of 9-8-4-0 with 22 points and the Nipawin Hawks are in fourth place with a record of 8-10-1-1 with 18 points.

The Ice Wolves closed their busy week with a 6-1 win over the Yorkton Terriers on Saturday, Nov. 12 in La Ronge.

La Ronge led 1-0 after the first and 5-1 after the second period. Jacob Vinsentini had a pair of goals for the Ice Wolves, Ryley Morgan, Kaycee Cole, Trenton Curtis and Connor Abric scored the other La Ronge goals. Dylan Ruptash scored the lone Terrier’s goal.

Topher Chirico made 42 saves for La Ronge; Caleb Allen made 21 saves for Yorkton.

The Ice Wolves continued their home stand with a 2-1 overtime win over the Battlefords North Stars in La Ronge on Friday, Nov. 11.

Morgan scored the winner 30 seconds into the extra frame. Ethan Strik scored the regulation time goal for La Ronge. Nikolas Smolinksi scored the regulation time goal for Battlefords.

Dawson Smith made 37 saves for La Ronge; Josh Kotai made 33 saves for Battlefords.

The Ice Wolves defeated the Kindersley Klippers 4-1 in La Ronge on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

La Ronge led 1-0 after the first period and 3-0 after the second period. Ryley Morgan, Dallyn Peekeekoot, Walker Jerome and Hunter Burgeson scored for the Ice Wolves. Tylin Hillbig responded for the Klippers.

Chirico made 32 saves for La Ronge; Cody Jaman made 42 saves for Kindersley.

The Ice Wolves opened their busy week with a 7-3 win over the Klippers in La Ronge on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

La Ronge led 1-0 after the first period and 4-3 after the second period. Trenton Curtis had a hat trick for the Ice Wolves; Dylan Handel, Rylan Silzer, Strik and Abric added the other La Ronge goals.

Smith made 40 saves for La Ronge; Logan Falk made 28 saves for Kindersley.

The Mustangs completed their weekend sweep of the Bruins in Estevan with a 6-1 win on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Melfort led 4-1 after the first period and 5-0 after the second period. Boston Maxwell, Dawson Leroux, Ryan Duguay, Zac Somers, Logan Belton and Ashton Taylor scored for the Mustangs. Alex Blanchard responded for the Bruins.

James Venne made 22 saves for the Mustangs; Jackson Miller made 22 saves for the Bruins.

The Mustangs returned from a long break with a 6-2 win over the Bruins in Estevan on Friday, Nov. 11.

Melfort led 3-0 after the first period and 5-1 after the second period. Taylor had a pair of goals for Melfort; Kevin Minnoch, Leyton Holoein, Clarke Huxley and Somers scored the other Mustangs’ goals. Cody Davis and Blanchard responded for the Bruins.

Venne made 26 saves for Melfort; Cam Hrdlicka made 20 saves for Estevan.

The Mustangs played the Weyburn Red Wings in Melfort on Wednesday, Nov. 16, results were not available.

The Hawks closed their two game home stand with a 7-3 loss to the Battlefords North Stars on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The game was scoreless after the first period and the North Stars led 4-2 after the second period. Zander Stewart, Reid Mackay and Francois-Xavier Bedard scored for the Hawks. Holden Doell and Kian Bell each had a pair of goals for the North Stars; Bradley Blake, Steven Kesserling and Ashtyn Shield added the other Battlefords goals.

Jackson Fellner made 33 saves for Nipawin; Justen Maric made 37 saves for Battlefords.

Nipawin opened their weekend home stand with a 5-4 shootout win over the Kindersley Klippers on Friday, Nov. 11.

Mackay scored the only goal by both teams in the four round shootout. Alex Johnson had a pair of goals for Nipawin; Alyandro De Leon and Joel Mabin added the other Hawks’ regulation time goals. Adam Paplawski, Ethan Scriven, Aiden Bangs and Logan Cox scored in regulation time for the Klippers.

Fellner made 24 saves for the Hawks; Falk made 29 saves for the Klippers.

The Hawks played the Bombers in Nipawin on Tuesday, Nov. 15, results were not available.

The Hawks are in Kindersley to play the Klippers on Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19. The Ice Wolves host the Red Wings on Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19. Melfort is in Humboldt to play the Broncos on Saturday. Nov. 19.

