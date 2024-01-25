Ice Wolves and Hawks headline Hockey Day in Saskatchewan in Kinistino

The Nipawin Hawks and La Ronge Ice Wolves were the feature game on Saturday, Jan. 20 as part of Hockey Day in Saskatchewan at the Kinistino Sports Complex.

The fans got an exciting game as the Ice Wolves defeated the Hawks 5-4 in a shootout.

William Forsberg scored the winner for La Ronge in the shootout.

Dallyn Peekeekoot scored his first two goals as a Hawk in regulation and Finley Radloff added the other goal for Nipawin.

Forsberg, Parker Layton and Jacob Cossette responded in regulation time for the Ice Wolves.

Tyson Endall made 22 saves for Nipawin; Topher Chirico made 33 saves for the Ice Wolves.

In the standings as of Jan. 22 the Flin Flon Bombers are still in first place in the SJHL and Sherwood Division with 66 points. The Hawks are in third place in the with a record of 16-19-0-4 with 36 points, the Ice Wolves are in fourth place with a record of 13-24-2-1 with 29 points.

The Melfort Mustangs are still in second place with a record of 26-11-3-0 with 55 points.

The Hawks opened their weekend with a 4-3 shootout loss to the Melville Millionaires in Nipawin on Friday, Jan. 19.

Flynn Maxcy scored the winner for Melville in the three round shootout.

The Hawks led 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 after the second period.

Vito Biondo III, Finley Radloff and Evan Forrest scored for the Hawks in regulation.

Maxcy, Elliot Mikesch and Payton Kostyshyn responded for Melville in regulation.

Cunningham made 36 saves for Nipawin; William Dyke made 36 saves for Melville.

Nipawin opened their week with a 4-1 loss to the Bombers in Flin Flon on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

The game was to make up for a game that was cancelled due to weather on Jan. 12.

Braeden Jockims scored the lone goal for Nipawin.

Justin Lies, Noah Houle, Conor Ryan and Jacob Vockler responded for the Bombers.

Damon Cunningham made 42 saves for the Hawks; Kenneth Marquart made 40 saves for Flin Flon.

The Hawks opened their weekend with a 4-3 shootout loss to the Melville Millionaires in Nipawin on Friday, Jan. 19.

Flynn Maxcy scored the winner for Melville in the three round shootout.

The Hawks led 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 after the second period.

Vito Biondo III, Finley Radloff and Evan Forrest scored for the Hawks in regulation.

Maxcy, Elliot Mikesch and Payton Kostyshyn responded for Melville in regulation.

Cunningham made 36 saves for Nipawin; William Dyke made 36 saves for Melville.

The Ice Wolves lost 5-4 to the Yorkton Terriers in La Ronge on Friday, Jan. 19.

The Terriers led 3-1 after the first period and 5-1 after the second period.

Dylan Handel, Parker Layton, Jaxson Martin and Jacob Hufty scored for the Ice Wolves.

Jaron Desnoyers had a pair of goals for the Terriers; Colton Koran, Anthony McIntosh and Jye Zawatsky added the other Yorkton goals.

Topher Chirico made 37 saves for La Ronge; Ethan Farrow made 41 saves for Yorkton.

The Mustangs closed their two-game set in Estevan with a 3-1 loss to the Bruins on Saturday, Jan. 20.

The game was scoreless after the first period and tied 1-1 after the second period.

Zac Somers had the lone Mustangs’ goal.

Ilia Chemelevski, Holdin Getzlaf and Felix Allard responded for the Bruins.

James Venne made 18 saves for Melfort; Cam Hridlicka made 17 saves for Estevan.

Melfort opened their weekend with a 1-0 win over the Estevan Bruins in Estevan on Friday, Jan. 19.

Venne stopped all 36 shots he faced to record the shutout for Melfort.

The game was scoreless after the first period and Melfort led 1-0 after the second period.

Somers scored the Mustangs’ goal.

The Bruins Cam Hridlicka made 22 saves.

Melfort was in Wilcox to face the Notre Dame Hounds on Thursday, Jan. 25, results were not available.

The Hawks and Ice Wolves play each other again on Friday, Jan. 26, this time in La Ronge.