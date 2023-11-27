Humboldt to host session on the next steps for reconciliation

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SASKTODAY.ca

An upcoming lunch and learn hosted by the Humboldt and District Museum will provide participants with a framework and tools to examine and advance their own next steps forward with reconciliation.

The event, presented by the Office of the Treaty Commissioner, will take place Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Shaid Heimbecker and Rhett Sangster will present on the Office of the Treaty Commissioner’s work to advance Truth and Reconciliation, providing participant’s with a framework and tools to examine and advance your own next steps forward.

The talk is part of the Relationship Building and Reconciliation Through Living Heritage pilot project, a partnership between the City of Humboldt, the Office of the Treaty Commissioner, the Aboriginal Friendship Centres of Saskatchewan and Heritage Saskatchewan.

This presentation will take place from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in person at the museum and is free.

Rhett Sangster is the Director, Reconciliation and Community Partnerships for the OTC. He works with the Office of the Treaty Commissioner, co-ordinating efforts to engage both the public and community leaders on the nature of truth and reconciliation in Saskatchewan. This process aims to work with as many partners as possible to identify shared priorities and a broadly-owned vision for the future.

Rhett grew up in Treaty 6 territory (Tisdale) and is a graduate of the University of Saskatchewan. He worked as a Canadian Foreign Service Officer from 2000 to 2012, serving three years as a diplomat in Turkey and spending two years leading a Canadian effort to improve cooperation between Afghan and Pakistani border officials. In 2012 he pursued a Masters in International Development Policy from Duke University through a Rotary Peace Fellowship. His thesis focused on conflict prevention and reconciliation in Saskatchewan. Sangster joined the Office of the Treaty Commissioner in 2014 and humbly attempts to use his experience in mediation, international conflict and peacebuilding to further the relationships, trust and systemic change needed to implement the Spirit and Intent of Treaty. Sangster is married with three children.

Shaid Heimbecker is a member of the Muskoday First Nation on Treaty 6 territory. She was eager to learn about the Treaties, Canada’s history and the importance of her culture when she was in her adolescence and had the opportunity to work casually for the OTC from 2010 to 2015 where she prepared treaty kits, prepared DVDs and educational binders, attended booths at various events, and was also a day-camp leader where various traditional activities were done, traditional food was prepared and also helping the children to understand their culture.

Shaid has completed both her fourth and third class power engineering through Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies.

Her return at the OTC in fall of 2021 has allowed her the opportunity of gaining a deeper understanding of Treaties and the history of Canada as well as her own culture, all of which she is passionate about. She is working with the Reconciliation team in the Truth and Reconciliation through Treaty Implementation (TRTI) Department, helping guide organizations on building an action plan for their reconciliation journey.