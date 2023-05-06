Hoax RCMP call in Indian Head leads to massive deployment

The Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for the person who made a fake 911 call to the Indian Head RCMP detachment on May 2.

The incident occurred at around 3:10 p.m. In a press release, the Indian Head RCMP detachment referred to the call as “one of the most urgent and serious reports a detachment can get: a homicide and an armed, active suspect.” RCMP report that the caller, who seemed genuinely terrified, was witnessing a shooting inside a residence in Montmartre.

The caller claimed to be hiding inside a room from the killer. Saskatchewan RCMP responded with multiple units.

“When Indian Head RCMP arrived, they were fully equipped with hard body armour and the resolve to enter a dangerous situation, only to soon realize the call was a hoax,” reads the RCMP press release. “The occupants of the residence reported having no knowledge of the call. Police made certain all occupants were safe and there was no active threat.”

The identity of the caller is unknown at this time. Indian RCMP have launched a public mischief investigation to determine who was responsible.

By the time the hoax was realized, the RCMP had already deployed multiple units and teams.

Indian Head RCMP used an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) drone to obtain a closer view of the residence and the activities inside, Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP and the Saskatchewan Highway Patrol who helped to secure the residence to ensure the threat was contained and residents in the community were safe.

Saskatchewan RCMP Police Dog Services, a Conservation Officer from the Provincial Protective Services Branch, a Saskatchewan RCMP Crisis Negotiator from Regina, and Emergency Medical Services were on standby to intervene if necessary.

Saskatchewan RCMP’s Divisional Operational Communication Centre in Regina, SaskTel, was working to help gather information to trace the origin of the call. There was also a request for assistance from Saskatchewan RCMP’s Critical Incident Response Team, Regina Police Service, and the Saskatchewan Protection and Response Team in the event the incident escalated.

During the time of this response, from approximately 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saskatchewan RCMP received 53 calls for service unrelated to this incident requesting police assistance across the province.

As Saskatchewan’s provincial police service the RCMP respond toall incidents of this magnitude in a similar manner. The RCMP statement says they released this list of agencies and specialized units to help illustrate the scope of our operational response required for an unpredictable, potential life-and-death situation.

“This investigation took time from call-takers and officers who could have been helping someone in a real life-threatening situation,” reads the statement. “We cannot emphasize enough the importance of ensuring 911 calls are reserved for police-related matters and REAL life-threatening emergencies.”

If you have a complaint, please report it to your local RCMP detachment or by calling 310-RCMP from anywhere in the province.

