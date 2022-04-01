Hilla has spent the better part of the last 21 years practising law. In 2015, Hilla decided to focus primarily on Residential Real Estate, Wills and Estate Planning, and Estates. Hilla Krogh Law Office opened its doors on March 1st, 2021, and primarily focuses on real estate, wills and estate planning, and estates.

When asked why she chose to focus on these areas of practice, Hilla stated that she wants to provide her clients with quality service regardless of their life stage- whether buying their first home, planning for the future, or during times of loss and grief. She believes that extending a supportive hand to her clients results in work which is fine-tuned to meet their needs.

If you are seeking legal assistance with a real estate transaction or thinking of composing your will (the sooner the better!), Hilla Krogh Law Office offers a simple, and concise approach to complex issues.

Wills & Estate Planning

It is important to note that estate planning is not limited to creating a last will and testament, but in addition should include power of attorney and health care directives which arrange for a person of your choosing to take care of you should you ever need it

Attention to detail is key when working with estates and estate planning as it protects clients’ assets and interests. Hilla’s work is centred on punctuality, organization, and efficiency, providing a comfortable and relaxed environment for clients, so that they may work together to lighten the workload and achieve the desired outcomes- to enhance your well-being and peace of mind.

Real Estate

Buying and/or selling property involves several moving parts along with strict deadlines. Hilla Krogh Law Office is here to help you navigate through the process to establish a smooth and well-informed transaction.

Whether you are moving in or moving out, Hilla Krogh Law Office offers services such as reviewing purchase documents, answering questions about said documents, arranging title insurance, providing legal representation when necessary, and assisting with closing a deal.

Hilla Krogh Law Office is now located at 149 15th St E, Prince Albert, S6V 1G1. To connect with Hilla, call (306) 76-HILLA (764-4552) or email hilla@kroghlaw.ca