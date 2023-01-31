Highly regarded business mentor Don Moriarty named 2023 Legacy Award winner

Don Moriarty has been a picture of stability in Prince Albert’s business community since moving here in 1976, and he’ll be recognized for those efforts at the Chamber of Commerce Legacy Award Lunch on Mar. 13.

Moriarty will be the 32nd person to receive the Chamber’s Legacy Award, joining previous recipients such as Roses Stewart, Wayne Hansen, Ron and Shelly Horn, and the 2022 recipient, Terry Mason. Chamber CEO Patty Hughes said Moriarty was long overdue for recognition.

“We actually created a list of who should be (recognized),” Hughes said on Monday. “Don’s name has been on the list and it was one that we had been given consideration before. We just felt the time was right for Don. He’s got quite a career history.”

Moriarty is well known in Prince Albert for his work with local funeral homes. He first started in the business in Kamsack in 1964 before purchasing MacKenzie Funeral Home and moving to Prince Albert in 1976. He sold the business in 2003 and began working at River Park Funeral Home.

Hughes said the board was impressed with how Moriarty became a mentor to other funeral home owners and employees across Prince Albert, and they wanted to honour that contribution.

“He’s just been an exceptional mentor for anybody who was coming into or following that career path themselves,” she explained. “He just has a way about him in teaching people. They deal with very sympathetic and very difficult situations, and just his mannerisms and way (with people) is exceptional.

“It’s one thing to own a business, but to mentor someone as well and to leave that legacy and continue on, to pass on that knowledge and that expertise and that skill set, that’s what just makes our business community better.”

Moriarty has been actively involved in other areas besides the business community. He is a former president of the Prince Albert Kiwanis Club, and a member of Messiah Lutheran Church.

“It’s always a privilege to award business leaders for their commitment to the community,” Hughes said. “Without their commitment, Prince Albert would not be what it is today.”

The annual Legacy Award Lunch will be held at the Coronet Hotel on Mar. 13. In addition to recognizing Moriarty’s contributions, the Chamber will also announce the nominees for the Samuel McLeod Business Awards, which are scheduled for Apr. 14.

Scotiabank is the sponsor of this year’s Legacy Award Lunch. Prince Albert branch manager Dianne Ethier said Moriarty is a worthy recipient of this year’s award.

“Don has been a pillar of the business community and is deserving of this prestigious honour. He has grown his business over the years, creating a well-respected and prominent company. Scotiabank looks forward to presenting the award to him at the Legacy Brunch.”

