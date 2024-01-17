Hawks and Bombers game postponed due to weather

The cold snap caused one SJHL game to be canceled last week and it involved an area team.

The Hawks road game in Flin Flon againt the Bombers was postponed due to weather on Friday, Jan. 12, the game will be played on Wednesday, Jan. 17 the league announced on Monday.

Meanwhile the Flin Flon Bombers continue to lead the SJHL and the Sherwood Division with 60 points.

In what became their lone game of the week the Hawks traveled to Melville and lost 4-2 to the Millionaires on Sunday, Jan. 14.

Melville led 1-0 after the first period and 4-1 after the second period.

Landon Pappas and Maguire Ratzlaff scored for the Hawks.

Jadon Iyogun had a pair of goals for Melville; Bradley Banach and Colby Ball added the other Millionaires’ goals.

Damon Cunningham made 21 saves for Nipawin; Ethan Rau made 45 saves for Melville.

As of Jan. 15, the Melfort Mustangs are in second place with a record of 25-10-3-0 with 53 points, the Hawks are in third place with a record of 16-18-0-2 with 34 points and the La Ronge Ice Wolves are in fourth place with a record of 12-23-2-1 with 27 points.

Melfort lost the second game of their home-and-home with the Humboldt Broncos 4-0 on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Aidan Fischer stopped all 31 shots he faced to record the shutout for Humboldt.

The Broncos led 1-0 after the first period and 3-0 after the second period.

Marik Mamic, Spencer Bell, Maddox Amaral and Patrick Lanthier scored for the Broncos.

James Venne made 26 saves for the Mustangs.

Amaral scored his goal on a penalty shot.

The Mustangs opened their home-and-home with Humboldt with a 5-2 win in Melfort on Friday, Jan. 12.

Melfort led 2-0 after the first period and 4-2 after the second period.

Clay Sleeva had a hat trick for the Mustangs and Bo Eisner added the other Melfort goal.

Bell and Brayden Skogstad responded for the Broncos.

Venne made 21 saves for the Mustangs; Benjamin Motew made 25 saves for Humboldt.

La Ronge concluded their southern road swing with a 5-2 loss to the Bruins in Estevan on Saturday, Jan. 13.

The Bruins led 3-0 after the first period and 5-0 after the second period.

Sage Roberts and Jacob Hufty scored for the Ice Wolves.

Owen Barrow, Zach Burfoot, Alexander Papaspyopoulos, Gabriel Fillion and Keagon Littel scored for the Bruins.

Eric Kahl made 29 saves for La Ronge; Jackson Miller made 21 saves for the Bruins.

The Ice Wolves traveled to Weyburn and defeated the Red Wings 5-2 on Friday, Jan. 12.

La Ronge led 2-0 after the first period and 4-2 after the second period.

Dylan Handel and Lleyton Shearon each had a pair of goals for La Ronge with Mason Bueckert adding the other Ice Wolves goal.

Max Monette and former Ice Wolves player Jacob Vinsentini scored for Weyburn.

Topher Chirico made 34 saves for La Ronge; Dazza Mitchell made 18 saves for Weyburn in just over 35 minutes of action, he was replaced by Angelo Zol who stopped all 10 shots he faced.

La Ronge traveled to Estevan and lost 3-1 to the Bruins on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first and second periods.

Handel scored the lone La Ronge goal.

Chirico made 40 saves for La Ronge; Cam Hridlicka made 24 saves for Estevan.

Ilia Chmelevski scored a pair of goals for the Bruins and Zach Burfoot added the other Estevan goal.

The Ice Wolves opened their week with a 4-1 win over the Notre Dame Hounds in Wilcox on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

The game was scoreless after one period and La Ronge led 3-1 after the second period.

Zane Normand, Jacob Cosette, Parker Layton and Hufty scored for the Ice Wolves.

Liam Hunks responded for the Hounds.

Chirico made 31 saves for La Ronge; Spencer Borsos made 23 saves for Notre Dame.

The Mustangs are in Estevan for a two game set on Friday, Jan. 19 and Saturday, Jan. 20.

The Yorkton Terriers are in La Ronge on Friday, Jan 19.

The Millionaires are in Nipawin to face the Hawks on Friday, Jan. 19.

The Hawks and Ice Wolves meet in Kinistino on Saturday, Jan. 20 for Hockey Day in Saskatchewan.