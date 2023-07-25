Hard work pays off with MooseFest slot for The Brothers G

Scott Roos, Special to the Herald

It’s happening. It’s almost here. On Saturday, Aug. 5, in the village of Bellevue St. Isidore, a mere 40 minute drive from our fair city of Prince Albert, the third edition of MooseFest will take place.

The festival features ten different artists that span a variety of genres, and festival organizers Mark Poppen and Joel Gaudet have worked hard to once again bring a very fresh, exciting and predominantly local to Saskatchewan festival on the cozy Bellevue Recreational grounds.

One such act is Hafford, Sask.’s The Brothers G, composed of Jordan Gall on drums, Jason Gall on guitars/vocals, and Elias Brevik on bass, the trio brings a melting pot of country, rock, roots and blues to the table. Some may call this style “alt-country” but the guys just shrug it off. It’s a unique sound and one they seem to love playing.

“In my opinion a lot of it is all just country, blues, rock n roll,” Jordan tells the Herald. “It’s a great mixing pot. There’s a lot of layers.”

The guys first got to know Poppen and Gaudet via The Sit Down Podcast. Past guests are usually invited to the festival.

Gaudet gets out to a lot of shows in Saskatoon, Prince Albert and surrounding areas. He’s a known supporter of the indie Saskatchewan scene so it’s no surprise The Brothers G got on The Sit Down’s radar, and that’s not to take away Poppen’s contribution because it is also vast.

“Joel comes out to a lot of local shows. He’s been to our shows and when we’ve been to other people’s shows he’s always there. He’s always at these (music) hubs,” says Jason.

“That’s kind of what this scene needs is people that are passionate about it who aren’t necessarily players but who want to help those who are playing,” adds Jordan.

The festival itself creates a chill, family, vibe amongst the artists and audience. It’s a good networking opportunity, something not lost on The Brothers G.

“It’ll be really nice too to see the other bands that are going to be there because we kind of know a lot of the other bands but have never gotten the chance to see them play,” Jordan tells the Herald, “It’ll be really interesting to see what the whole scene has to offer really.”

“I think it’s going to be a great adventure in Bellevue. We’re actually playing two sets there. We’re playing as the Brothers G and we’re also backing up Kit Langfield. So we get to do two sets at a festival which we’ve never done before, so that’s going be fun,” comments Jason.

Tickets are available on the MooseFest website at moosefestsk.ca. Cost is $80 per ticket including fees and taxes. Additionally, 28 Campsites will be available on the festival grounds. They have power. Sites are affordable at $30 per night and are first-come, first-served.

