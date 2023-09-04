Green victorious in Raider Green/White game to close out training camp

The Prince Albert Raiders concluded their 2023 Training Camp with the annual Green vs White game at the Art Hauser on Monday afternoon with Team Green coming out victorious 6-3.

Raider head coach Jeff Truitt says he was impressed with how both teams played.

“I thought it was really good. We played with so much pace, you could see that the fatigue was starting to set in a little bit, might have slowed down. These guys have spilled it over the last few days here and still some great plays. The energy was there. They’re working hard. I’m real proud of the group.”

Team White would start out the scoring 6:55 into the first period thanks to Mikey Thomas. Dayce Derkatch and Ty Krooshoop would pick up assists on the play.

Raider 2022 first rounder Luke Moroz would get Team Green on the board at the 12:34 mark. Liam Bursaw had the lone assist.

Czech import Matej Kubiesa would give Team Green the lead at the 14:57 mark as his shot would take a rebound off the boards and past Team White netminder Cooper Anderson.

In the second period, Team Green would increase their lead to two as Liam Bursaw would strike just 4:01 in. Luke Moroz had the only assist.

Truitt says Bursaw and Moroz both showcased their skillsets well.

“They were impressive. Different types of players, but both of them did an excellent job. Seeing and reading the ice, and the effort. Bursaw is a good player, more of a power guy. Moroz is more of a skilled guy that can make plays and things like that. I think we’re seeing a lot of good attributes from our younger guys, not just those two either.”

Winnipeg product and 2022 third round pick Oli Chenier would answer for Team white at the 17:08 mark of the second period. Riley Boychuk picked up the lone helper on the play.

The third period would be all Team Green. Brayden Dube doubled the lead at the 8:58 mark. Bursaw and Moroz would pick up assists.

Green would strike for two goals within ten seconds of each other later in the third. Matej Kubiesa picked up his second goal of the contest at the 13:11 mark and Landen Sitarz struck at the 13:20 mark. Doogan Pederson had the lone assist on both goals.

The overall physicality of the game was much higher than any game throughout training camp. Truitt says the extra physicality provides an excellent evaluation opportunity for the Raiders.

“You see guys that are going to that are willing to take a hit and guys that are willing to give a hit. You do these intrasquad games for a reason, there’s jobs on the line. The impression with the scouting staff and Curtis (Hunt) to evaluate these guys, it’s important. You just don’t go through an intrasquad game just thinking that it’s just going to be another game there. This is an identity game, whether or not you’re knocking on the door, tough decisions are going to have to be made. There’s no doubt about that. But you’re here to make a team and that’s what it’s all about.”

With training camp now at a close, the Raiders will turn their attention to the upcoming pre-season. Truitt says the coaching staff is excited to see younger and returning players in the games.

“We’ll start to take a look at building some lines with our returning guys, we want to see if the kids can play with some of those older guys, work (and) experiment here a little bit. We want to make sure that we’re formulating what we need to do for opening night.”

The Raiders begin the 2023 WHL pre-season on Wednesday afternoon when they travel to the Jim Neilson Sportsplex on Big River First Nation to take on the Saskatoon Blades. Puck drops at 1 p.m.

