Goldsmith headed to Arizona

Prince Albert Raiders defenceman Terrell Goldsmith is headed to the desert after being drafted in the fourth round, 102nd overall, by the Arizona Coyotes.

Goldsmith had three goals, nine assists, and 102 penalty minutes in 58 games with the Raiders last season. The 6’3, 220 Fort St. John, B.C. product is the first Raider to be drafted since Nolan Allen in 2021.

Goldsmith was ranked 180th among North American skaters heading into the 2023 NHL draft. Despite being taken in the fourth round, he was the eighth player selected by the Coyotes, who have 12 picks in total.