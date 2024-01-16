Gage Grassick named Kinsmen Female Athlete of the Year

It’s been a career year for Gage Grassick.

The former Carlton Crusader has posted a career season with the University of Saskatchewan Huskies women’s basketball team, and on Saturday, she will be honoured as the Prince Albert Kinsmen Female Athlete of the Year at the upcoming Kinsmen Sportsman Dinner.

“It’s a super big honor.” Grassick said. “I like to refer to Prince Albert as kind of a smaller community, but with a big heart. We have so many great athletes, future and present. It’s super amazing to be able to share this award.”

The Huskies sit on top of the Canada West standings with a perfect 12-0 record. Grassick, in her third season at the USPORTS level, has been a huge piece for the team as she has averaged over 30 minutes per game, averaging 14.8 points, 3.4 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Grassick says the quality of competition she faces forces her to be at her best every night.

“I’m super fortunate to play in Canada West. We’re probably one of the most competitive leagues. So being able to play against good competition every single game, you kind of raise your expectations of yourself and your teammates and being able to go on the court each game and give it your all.”

Growing up in Prince Albert, Grassick says she never thought that she would receive an award like the Kinsmen Female Athlete of the Year and she credits her role models in Dalyce Emmerson and Erica Gavel in helping her reach her goals.

Herald File Photo. Gage Grassick, pictured here playing for the Carlton Crusaders in this file photo from 2018, attempts to drive to the basket during a game against Regina Riffel.

“I don’t think growing up, (it) crossed my mind. I remember watching players like Dalyce Emmerson and Erica Gavel growing up and they were such a big inspiration to me because they kind of paved the way for young athletes like myself who gave us inspiration that we could do it.”

Before her time as a Huskie, you would often find Grassick involved in any sport she could find the time for. She says her biggest advice to any athletes is to give everything a try.

“Growing up I was a multi-sport athlete, volleyball, basketball, track, soccer, you name it, I was involved in it. For younger athletes, I would say play as many sports as you can, try out as many things as you can. Basketball growing up was never really my number one sport. I was kind of focused on other things and having that diversity in all the sports really helped me when it came down to it, making that decision to go play university basketball. It really solidified my decision because I spent so much time playing every sport. I kind of knew what I was missing out on was not playing basketball.”

Grassick will not be in attendance on Saturday night as she will be in Brandon with the Huskies.

