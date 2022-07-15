Fry overcomes first day deficit to claim second straight Women’s Amateur Championship

For the second time in two years, Shell Lake’s Brooklin Fry is the Saskatchewan’ Amateur Women’s Golf Champion.

Fry tore up the course on days two and three after a tough start on day one, finishing five strokes ahead of Saskatoon’s Sarah Grieve for the win.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Fry said afterwards. “It was a little rough at the start of the year, but I found my competitive push over the last few days and ended up with a good bang.”

Fry shot a five-over 76 on Wednesday and a four-over 75 on Thursday to overcome a six stroke deficit for her second straight win. She credited a switch away from her driver with the comeback, finishing with a three-day score of 242.

“The driver was definitely a problem (on day one),” she said.

“It’s definitely a great way to end the season,” she added.

Grieve shot a nine-over 80 on Thursday—the same score she produced on day one of the competition. However, it wasn’t enough to hold off the hard charging Fry.

Hallie Crozier and Autumn Neiszner finished tied for third, five strokes behind Grieve. Chelsea Kinoshita and Symone Ripley tied for fifth.

The top Prince Albert golfer was Susan Snell who finished with a three-day score of 283.

Results from the Men’s Mid-Amateur Championship tournament were not available by press time. The Men’s Amateur Championship continues on Friday.