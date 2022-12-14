Five in a row: Anderson leads to Saskatchewan to fifth straight Canadian Senior women’s curling title

It’s been a magical run for Team Saskatchewan at the Senior Women’s curling championship over the past half decade.

Saskatchewan took home their fifth consecutive title with a 7-3 victory in the gold medal match against Team Quebec at Mariners Centre and Yarmouth Curling Club in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia.

The skip of team Saskatchewan has some connections to the Prince Albert area. Sherry Anderson spent many years curling out the Prince Albert Golf and Curling Club before she relocated to Delisle and started with the Nutana Curling Club in Saskatoon.

Anderson is originally from Christopher Lake, just north of Prince Albert. She says can’t believe that she is going to her fourth career world championship in Gangnueng, South Korea in April of 2023.

“I always feel like you are representing Saskatchewan and your hometown. I always feel like I’m representing where I grew in Christopher Lake which is north of Prince Albert. It’s just a special feeling that a small-town girl from Christopher Lake is now going to South Korea for a world championship. It’s hard to wrap my head around that sometimes.”

Looking back on the run of success she has enjoyed as Saskatchewan’s skip, Anderson says it was hard work that lead to the team’s success at the national level.

“It’s amazing. It amazes me every day I think about it. I worked so hard in my curling career to capture one and now we’ve won five in a row. I’d say it’s an honor to wear the maple leaf on your back and go out to the opening ceremonies of the worlds in your team color and uniform. It’s a privilege.”

Saskatchewan would get off to a strong start going undefeated in pool play, but lost three of four games in the championship pool.

They would rebound with a semifinal win over Nova Scotia and a championship win over Quebec.

Anderson says that Saskatchewan felt no additional pressure throughout the tournament despite being the four-time defending champions entering the competition.

“I don’t think there was really any additional pressure. Any pressure we put on ourselves was our desire to win a fifth in a row to go back to Worlds. We didn’t win the world’s last time we were there in the spring and it kind of ended badly. “

The 2023 Senior Curling Championships will be held from April 22-April 29, 2023 in Gangnueng, South Korea.

