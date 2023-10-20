Feeding our Futures Program surpasses 400,000 emergency lunches in Prince Albert

The Feeding our Futures program hit a milestone in Prince Albert, providing its 400,000th emergency lunch to Prince Albert students.

The Sask. Rivers board celebrated the achievement and honoured the commitment and generosity of Lake Country Co-op, Lakeland Ford, Lakeland Hyundai, SignatureGroup, Broda Group, and Conexus Credit Union, who kept the “Feeding our Futures Program” going over the past seven years.

“We are just excited that we get to support students with emergency lunches at no cost to the School Division as a result of this urban project,” Sask. Rivers director of education Neil Finch said.

In a press release, the board said those companies showed a remarkable dedication to addressing food insecurity in our community.

“Their contributions have not only filled empty stomachs, but have also fostered a sense of support and unity within our Saskatchewan Rivers community,” reads the press release. “The impact of this program goes beyond the meals served. It symbolizes the power of collaboration and community spirit.”

As the Board celebrates this milestone, they stated that they look forward to continuing to work together and ensuring that every child in Prince Albert has access to the resources they need to thrive in their learning.

On December 5, 2016, Lakeland Ford, Lakeland Hyundai, the Broda Group and Lakeland Co-op collaborated to start the initiative. Conexus Credit Union came aboard in 2019.

Together, these businesses have fulfilled an urgent need for the children of Prince Albert – providing nutrition and better allow children to learn.

The Board extended their gratitude to the program partners for their exceptional contributions to the Feeding our Futures Program and unwavering commitment to the well-being of students.

The program serves student in both the Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division and Prince Albert Catholic School Division. It provides emergency lunches to all children in need, from Kindergarten through Grade 8.