Elk Ridge Sask. Open a homecoming for Saskatoon’s Josh Nagy

It’s not often you get to compete in a tournament right next to where you grew up, but Josh Nagy is experiencing just that at the 2023 Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open.

“I love this course.” Nagy said about the chance to compete at Elk Ridge. “I grew up learning to play out here. I think Ryan (Danberg) gave me my first golf lesson and used to come up here as a kid, spend our summers out here. So, it’s kind of a dream come true to be able to come out here and play.”

Nagy’s grandparents’ own property near Elk Ridge Resort which backs onto the second hole of the Birch nine. He says he has memories of playing the course with his family growing up.

“I definitely have a lot of memories and flashbacks with Grandpa, my dad and my brother on all of these holes. Being just a young guy trying to carry the water on three birch and then when they play Tamarack, trying to carry the water around some of those holes, so it’s fun just to see where I came from and then I can play now.”

Nagy competes for the men’s golf team at Robert Morris University, an NCAA Division I school in Moon Township, Pennsylvania just outside of Pittsburgh.

Ryan Danberg was the head professional at Elk Ridge when he first met the Nagy brothers, Josh and Ryan. He says Josh was often at the driving range at Elk Ridge.

“They had never golfed before. They were five and six years old. So, Josh Nagy started up over in that driving range. “

Nagy shot a four-over round of 74 in his opening round on Thursday. Results from his second round were not available as of press time. The projected cut line is two-under par.

