EK Golf Classic marks 23 years in 2023

Maisie Krienke, Submitted

This year marks the 23rd anniversary of a classic event in Big River—the Eddie Krienke Memorial Golf Tournament! This event has brought family and friends from as far south as Florida, as far north as Prince Rupert and as far west as Victoria. This year it drew from the “far east” as Duncan Smith travelled from Halifax, with his Nova Scotian family to be part of the fun.

Set-up took place Thursday evening with even 3-year old Stella trolling supplies to various areas. Many volunteers helped set up chairs, stock the bar, display prizes and assist with food preparation.

The August 10-11 event kicked off Friday morning with Malinda taking registrations and getting the first flight of golfers hitting the course for a shot-gun start at 9am. They were followed by four more flights throughout the day with everyone completing their first nine to get a score in for the blasting Calcutta.

Coffee and muffins were enjoyed throughout the day, and the traditional bison dog roast was once again a hit that evening. Thanks to Sandy and Faye for the 23rd year of sponsoring this all-time favorite campfire dining. Throughout the day participants and guests circled the centre checking out the mile-long table of more than 150 prizes. Then visiting the raffle tables, manned by May & Debbie to get in on their chance to win 2-PXG golf clubs donated by Del & Lisa and perhaps land that growing 50-50 before looping around the silent auction table to get their name on great offers of Kelly & Helena’s Prince Rupert salmon, Heather’s annual SK basket, Bjornson’s MB basket, Marlene’s family cooler filled with coolers, Madison’s home-made salsa & wine basket and Barbara’s handknit cowl plus several EK Classic offers. Keeping an eagle-eye was necessary as someone was always slipping in silently to outdo those bids. Then in each loop you were captured to attempt a putting competition where successful putters were entered in draw to win the huge Copperhead smoker donated by Nick Fouillard. The Bucket List had to be watched carefully as every 2 hours a draw was made. Starting Friday at 6 p.m. the first draw from the Bucket List Sweepstakes was made, then a new bucket appeared. Every 2 hours two names were drawn which would receive a ‘golf in SK’ certificate plus have your name advance to the final bucket for a chance to win the Elkridge Golf Package donated by Ryan Danberg of Elkridge Resort.

Saturday morning coffee and muffins were enjoyed, thanks to Leah, as golfers were prepping for final round. This round offered several challenges. Hole #4 golfers were driving for a ‘hole-in-one; to drive away the quad sponsored by Rally Motorsports. Unfortunately, this challenge was not successful by anyone. Hole #5 featured the longest drive competition where $1000 was put up by Rally Group. Hole #8 Fouillard Flooring offered a hot-tub to the first golfer to make a ‘hole-in-one’. Unfortunately, no one accomplished that, however, Nick still put up a great prize for the closest to the pin drivers. Then on #9 Travis & Emma Gould of TR Petroleum, for the 23rd year, awarded cash to the Closest to Pin golfers.

Everyone enjoyed a great lunch thanks to George and Arlene for sponsoring the hamburgers and thanks to Tim for grilling 180 burgers. Many fans hang out to follow their golfing family members and to enjoy this action filled event, telling stories of the past 23 years…some of which were perhaps slightly exaggerated! The bar hosts April, Jordanna, Cora, Demi, Lance and Melinda lured people in with their offer of every possible cooler one could wish for, plus offered pop and goodies to the kids.

Everyone was entertained watching the scores come in to find their bids worth it, making sure they hadn’t been outbid on the Silent Auction items and to putt down one more ball to get their name on that smoker and to be sure they had their name advancing to the final Bucket.

Supper time rolled around as kitchen captains Karen & Wendy, along with Helena, Trudy, Arlene and several other helpers spent the entire day prepping the delicious Rib supper sponsored by Neil & Rhoda and Ron & Arlene.

Photo submitted by Maisie Krienke. Jeff Watier (right) won the Memorial Golf Bag.

Following supper, awards were presented. All golfers were called to pick a prize from the ‘mile-long’ prize table.

Champion golfers for 2023 are Derry Thomas and Mervin Morin.

Most Senior/Most Junior Golfers – Gar Holbrook and Jordie Bechtel.

Early birds – Matt Neufeld and Sheila Murray.

Closest to Pin on #8 – Kelly Krienke and Nic Denton; #9 – Kelly Krienke and Adrian Joseph.

Longest Drivers – Ryan Krienke & Taylor Olson.

50/50 Winner – Dawson Campbell.

Memorial Bag Winner – Jeff Watier.

Bucket List Winner of Elkridge Pkg – Madison Krienke.

PXG Club Winner – Lisa Watier.

Winner of Copperhead Smoker – Ragner Olson.

This wonderful, fun, memorial event is enjoyed by nearly 200 people every year. It is made possible by the generosity of many family members and their friends with their donation of prizes and volunteer work. The list of volunteers is endless. Maisie, Leslie and Randy took the opportunity to express their gratitude to all those who participated in any way in making this another special year in memory of Eddie. Over the span of 23 years this event has donated over $200 000 to our community for the construction of our awesome Community Centre, the revival of our Golf Course plus support to our Ukrainian families, Ski Timber Ridge and CARRES and more! We look forward to hosting the 24th annual on August 9-10, 2024