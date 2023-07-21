Downtown Bike Derby returns for second year as stand-alone event

The Downtown Bike Derby is returning for a second year as a stand-alone event.

Last year’s successful event was part of a Downtown Street Fair and PADBID co-executive director Rhonda Trusty has decided to make it a stand-alone event.

The event was such a great success that partner Fresh Air Experience wanted to partner up again.

“So Mike Horn from Fresh Air Experience and I determined that since our first Downtown Bike Derby was such a success we wanted to continue providing this day as an opportunity for fun for the children within our community. And so we decided to move forward with it again,” Trusty said

The event is also expanding with more fun on site.

“We’re introducing some inflatable games, we have glitter tattoos and face painting. We have live music happening. The live music is starting at 11 a.m. in Memorial Square. And starting at 12:00 is when our inflatable games and our face painting and glitter tattoos will be starting, late registration is taking place at 1:00 and then the races themselves will start at 2:30,”

The Prince Albert Police Service and Parkland Ambulance will both be in attendance on Saturday.

“We will have a new addition with the Prince Albert Fire Department bringing their fire truck down, which is always a wonderful draw for kids. And we are repeating our speed zone area where Prince Albert City police will be there with their speed zone area, checking our bike rider’s top speed with their speed guns,” Trusty said.

The Downtown Derby includes four categories with Trike, Training Wheels, Two Wheelers and Teens (13 and 14-year-olds) with Races starting at 2:30 p.m. Late registration will open at 1:45 p.m. The Prince Albert Police Service Speed Zone will also be present to check top speeds.

Trusty reminded everyone that helmets are mandatory and there is no entry fee, you can pre-register by emailing events@princealbertdowntown.ca.

“We’ve been very pleased with the amount of folks who have reached out for early registration. It allows people to print off the application and then just take it straight to the registration desk. And instead of waiting in line when their children can get their faces painted or take part with the inflatable games that are going to be present,” Trusty said.

The Farmer’s Market will also be open from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca