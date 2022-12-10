Death of 37-year-old man not considered suspicious

Prince Albert police have identified the 37-year-old man who was found dead on the 200 Block of River Street West on Dec. 3, but have declined to release his name at the request of the family.

Officers were called to the scene just after 4 p.m. on Dec. 3 after receiving a report that a deceased man was in the area.

The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service has completed an autopsy. Police do not consider the death to be suspicious.

