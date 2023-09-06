Date set for Nipawin mayoral byelection

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SASKTODAY.ca

The date for a byelection to fill the mayor’s chair in Nipawin has been set.

General election day is Wednesday, Oct. 18 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. at the Evergreen Centre.

There will be advance pools at the Town of Nipawin office, as well as a special poll for residents of Pineview Lodge and/or patients of the Nipawin Hospital at the Pineview Lodge. Date for those are to be announced.

Nominations are open for the position. They opened Aug. 25 and will remain open until Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. The final date to withdraw is Thursday, Sept. 14 at 4:30 p.m.

The Town of Nipawin issued a candidates guide to the municipal by-election. The information contained in the guide is general in nature and has been prepared as a reference only for candidates, but should not be considered the final resource.

The Local Government Elections Act, 2015 (Referenced in the headings as LGEA, 2015)

The Municipalities Act

The Town of Nipawin Elections Policy

The Town of Nipawin current Mail-In Ballot Bylaw 1111/20

The Town of Nipawin Criminal Record Check Bylaw 1085/19

The Town of Nipawin Procedures Bylaw 1158/22

It is also provides reason a person should run for office and what the time commitments would be.

“Elected officials have the opportunity to influence the future of Nipawin. You are there to represent the residents of the community and their best interests and to make informed decisions that will benefit the town now and into the future.”

The guide goes through the time commitment for being an active member of Council. In addition to regular meetings, the guides states you will be required to attend special meetings, committee meetings, board meetings and various public meetings and functions. Council meeting are typically scheduled on the 2nd and 4th Monday throughout the year, with the exception of July, August and December (as per Town of Nipawin Procedures Bylaw 1158/22).

The qualifications to run for office as per the Local Government Elections Act (§ 42 – LGEA, 2015) are:

On the day of the election, you are the full age of 18 years or will attain the full age of 18 years on or before Election Day (October 18, 2023);

At the time you submit the nomination papers, you are a Canadian citizen and you have resided in Nipawin for at least three consecutive months immediately preceding the date on which nomination papers are submitted and you have resided in Saskatchewan for at least six months immediately preceding the date on which nomination papers are submitted; and

You are not disqualified by The Local Government Election Act, 2015 or any other Act from holding the office for which you are a candidate.

Potential candidates are allowed to appoint agents as per the LGEA, 2015 Sec. 104. Candidates wishing to appoint agents must complete an Appointment of Candidates’ Agent form for each agent. The agent must present the appointment form and make a declaration to the Deputy Returning Officer at the polling place. Once the agent makes the declaration, the agent is permitted to be at the poll in a location designated by the Deputy Returning Officer so that he or she may observe the conduct of the election. An agent is permitted to observe but in no way interfere with the process of the election.

The onus to file bona fide nomination papers is on the person being nominated. The Chief Administrative Officer (Returning Officer) or the Nomination Officer are not eligible to witness the acceptance of the nomination statement. (Refer to Sections 67, 68, 69, and 70 of The Local Government Elections Act, 2015) When the completed nomination papers are filed with the Returning Officer or designate, a receipt shall be issued to the candidate or their Agent on receiving the nomination papers.