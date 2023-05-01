Danny’s Story – ‘I wish to go to Prince Edward Island’

Danny, age 13, leukemia

Danny lives with severe Crohn’s disease; an incurable disease that causes inflammation in the digestive tract that can result in malnutrition and may lead to life-threatening complications. As a result, Danny is on a highly restrictive diet.

When thinking about his wish, he wanted to explore somewhere he’d never been before. In the summer of 2022, Danny and his family flew to Prince Edward Island. Located in the most eastern part of Canada, Prince Edward Island is known for its red sand beaches, unique island culture, seafood and a slower pace of life.

Over the course of a week, Danny spent time relaxing with his family, got in some fishing and swam in the ocean. One of the highlights of the trip was meeting celebrity chef Michael Smith at his restaurant, the Inn at Bay Fortune. Chef Smith is a passionate advocate for simple, sustainable home cooking and one of PEI’s greatest food ambassadors.

Chef Michael treated Danny and his family to a personal tour of the kitchen where Danny learned how to prepare oysters; a maritime favourite! After that, they were treated to the FireWorks Feast, a four-course meal loaded with farm to table island specialties.

Danny now wants to help people with similar illnesses, cook healthy food and perhaps one day become a chef and open a small cafe with a special menu.

Danny’s mom Oleksandra summed it up her son’s wish by saying, “We would like to say THANK YOU! to all the people who participated in making our son’s dream come true and bringing so much excitement. It was an experience of a lifetime.”

Hope is essential for children with critical illnesses, and its life-changing power is unlocked when wishes like Danny’s are granted. Together we can continue to transform lives, one wish at a time.