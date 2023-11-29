Daniels wins Rumble Main Event as CWE returns to Prince Albert

Canadian Wrestling’s Elite (CWE) returned to Prince Albert at a packed Plaza 88 with the Rumble to Remember Tour on Wednesday, Nov. 22. In the Main Event Rumble Chad Daniels was the last man standing after eliminating Crusher AJ Sanchez, who he lost to earlier in the evening. In other matches Special Guest Ultimo Dragon defeated Bobby Sharp in a Special Attraction Match for a title that Sharp brought with him. As well, Levi Night and Fil Deadly won by disqualification over the Cannon Corporation (Shaun Martens and Kevin O’Doyle) after O’Doyle used a bat he had hidden under the ring, In the opening match CWE Champion Mentallo defeated German star Norman Harras.

Due to technical issues these photos could not run in an earlier issue.