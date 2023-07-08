Cupid’s Heart focuses on navigating emotional waters with first EP

Fresh off the release of their first single, ‘Juliet’, in January 2023, Prince Albert musical duo Cupid’s Heart is set to release their debut EP.

‘Atrium’ will be available for streaming and download on July 14. The EP focuses on navigating the emotional waters of different types of relationships, both calm and turbulent.

“There can be moments of excitement, warmth, comfort and security, and on the flipside, there can also be confusion, pain, (and) toxic dependency,” band member Stacey Dunn said in a press release. “’Atrium’ explores interpretations of love and how it can exist within ourselves and others. It invites listeners to reflect on their own experiences and connections.”

“Some relationships are wonderful and healthy and growing and some are less so,” Dunn’s bandmate, Emma Jean, added. “Some of these songs investigate emotions of love, connection, security, and friendship, and some consider themes of isolation, soul-searching, and rumination.”

Jean, said they chose the name ‘Atrium’ because of its association with both a chamber in the heart and a welcoming light-filled room. She hopes the EP will help listeners step into their hearts and worlds for a little while.

‘Atrium was recorded, mixed, and mastered at SoulSound Recording Studio in Regina. The EP features four songs, including their first single, ‘Juliet’. Other singles include ‘Tiny Boat’, ‘Safe’, and ‘Peace’.

Guitar player Jean and cellist Dunn began their musical partnership through jam sessions and player covers at open mic nights.

The duo released their first single on Jan. 6, then celebrated with a concert tour that began on Jan. 21 at the Rock Trout Café in Prince Albert. Their second single, ‘Safe’, was released in May.

The group will be performing on the first day of the Ness Creek Music Festival at the After Hours Stage along with The Brothers G and L.J. Tyson. The Festival runs from July 13 to 16.

Cupid’s Heart will also perform at MooseFest on Aug. 5 in Bellevue.