Crown land grazing rates frozen for 2024

Daily Herald Staff

The Government of Saskatchewan is freezing the 2024 Crown land grazing rate at 2022 levels because of several years of dry conditions.

Producers will also be eligible for a rent reduction if they were forced to reduce their stocking rate on leased Crown land.

“SCA appreciates the government’s recognition of the challenges our producers have faced through the ongoing drought,” Saskatchewan Cattlemen’s Association Chair Keith Day said in a press release. “With the price of feed and freight continuing to increase, freezing the grazing rates for another year goes a long way to help producers manage their costs.”

Crown grazing rates are set annually using a formula based on fall cattle prices and the long-term stocking rate of each parcel of land. This is the second consecutive year that rates have been maintained at existing levels.

The rate reduction applies to individual lessee or a pasture association. Animals grazing must be reduced at 20 per cent or more.

This program helps to protect and maintain the sustainability of Crown land for the long term.

“The beef cattle sector continues to experience challenges with tight margins and ongoing concerns related to multiple years of dry conditions,” Agriculture Minister David Marit said in a press release. “Producers are valuable stewards of Saskatchewan’s grasslands. Maintaining rates at the existing level, and offering a reduction in some scenarios, will help producers plan for 2024.”

Saskatchewan has roughly 6 million acres of Crown land under grazing leases.

