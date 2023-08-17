Crop report for the period of Aug. 1-7

Ministry of Agriculture, Submitted

Harvest is now four per cent complete in Saskatchewan as many combines entered the field this past week. This is ahead of the five-year and 10-year averages of two per cent. Producers who have not started yet are preparing for the oncoming harvest season.

Producers have been working on taking their winter cereals and pulse crops off this past week. The fall rye harvest is most advanced, with 43 per cent of the crop off. Winter wheat is currently 15 per cent harvested for the year.

Harvest progress is led by the southwest, with 11 per cent complete in that region. The northeast region has just started, with less than one per cent of the crop off. Field peas are the most harvested of all spring seeded crops, with 22 per cent of this year’s crop harvested. Lentils are not far behind with 17 per cent of the crop in the bin. In general, harvest is just beginning for oilseeds (canola, flax, mustard, and soybeans).

Many haying and silage operations are finishing their last fields. Provincially, dryland alfalfa yields are estimated to be 1.2 tons per acre, while greenfeed is estimated to be 1.4 tons per acre. Irrigated alfalfa is estimated to yield 2.9 tons per acre, while greenfeed is estimated to yield 1.2 tons per acre. Silage yields are estimated to be 4.4 tons per acre. Water quality is a concern this year given the dry conditions. Water quality testing for livestock is available to producers through their local regional offices.

Scattered and varying rain showers moved through the province this week. The southwest reported the most precipitation this past week with 36 mm in the Eyebrow region. The Pelly region also reported significant moisture with 31 mm while other areas of the province received as little as trace amounts. Provincially, 12 per cent of cropland has adequate moisture, 45 per cent is short and 43 per cent is very short. Ten per cent of hay and pasture land has adequate topsoil moisture, 43 per cent is short, and 48 per cent is very short.

Crop damage this past week was mostly due to drought and heat stress, as well as grasshopper and flea beetle damage. Producers are busy harvesting and preparing bins and machinery for harvest. Producers are also busy selling cattle, hauling water, and preparing for fall operations.

Harvest is a busy time for producers. The public is reminded to give machinery extra space and time when travelling on roadways. The risk of fire this harvest is exacerbated by the dry conditions seen throughout the growing season and producers are encouraged to have fire mitigation resources at the ready.

Dry conditions can be stressful for producers, and they are reminded to take safety precautions in all the work they do. The Farm Stress Line is available to provide support to producers toll free at 1-800-667-4442. Additional resources related to dry conditions are available through the ministry website or by contacting their regional office.

Northeastern Saskatchewan

Producers in the northeast are just starting to get their combines into spring fields and are less than one per cent completed harvest. Producers are eyeing crop maturity levels closely so that they will be able to start combining as soon as possible.

Producers are starting to make progress with harvesting fall cereals. Winter wheat is 99 per cent harvested and fall rye at 33 per cent complete. Crops such as durum (42 per cent), chickpeas (18 per cent) and mustard (26 per cent) have been taken off for livestock feed uses other than harvesting the grain (livestock feed, etc.). Field peas are also being harvested, with two per cent of the crop in the bin.

Hay yields in the northeast are estimated to be 1.8 tons per acre for alfalfa and brome/alfalfa. Other tame hay is estimated at 0.8 tons per acre, while wild hay is estimated to yield 1.0 tons per acre. Greenfeed is estimated at 1.2 tons per acre and sileage is estimated at 4.5 tons per acre.

Some producers received moisture this week, with the most being recorded in the Humboldt area with 29 mm. Other areas received little to trace amounts. Soil moisture in the northeast is the least limited in the province. Thirty-four per cent of cropland has adequate topsoil moisture, 55 per cent is short and 11 per cent is short. Hay and pasture land moisture is more limited, with 15 per cent being adequate, 55 per cent being short and 30 per cent very short.

Crop damage this past week is due to drought stress and grasshoppers. Producers are busy combining, desiccating crops and working with cattle.

Northwestern Saskatchewan

Producers in the northwest are starting their harvest operations with less than one per cent of this year’s crop harvested. Producers are watching the maturity and moisture levels of their crops closely to determine when they can start combining.

Producers are focusing on their lentil and field pea crops to begin harvest. Lentils are now eight per cent harvested for the year and four per cent of field peas are harvested. Other crops are between zero and one per cent harvested for the year and are still maturing.

Producers are wrapping up their haying operations this week. Hay yields in the northwest are estimated at 1.0 tons per acre for brome/alfalfa and other tame hay, while alfalfa and wild hay are estimated at 1.1 tons per acre. Greenfeed is estimated at 1.8 tons per acre, and sileage is estimated to yield 6.3 tons per acre.

Some rain showers moved through the northwest this past week and producers that did receive rain are grateful. The North Battleford area received the most with 22 mm being recorded. Some producers also reported hail storms, while others only reported trace amounts of rain this past week. The scattered rain did not help soil moisture and moisture levels decreased this past week. Currently, 16 per cent of cropland has adequate moisture, 45 per cent is short and 43 per cent is very short. Fifteen per cent of hay and pastureland has adequate topsoil moisture, 55 per cent is short and 30 per cent is very short.

Crop damage this past week is due to heat and drought stress and minor reports of hail. Producers are busy preparing for harvest and getting their combines into the fields. They are also working cattle and preparing for their fall operations.