COVID-19 levels decrease in Prince Albert according to wastewater report

The COVID-19 viral RNA load in Prince Albert’s wastewater has decreased by 68.2 per cent over the past week, the USask Global Institute for Water Security reported on Monday.

The Omicron variant was the most common variant of the virus. It accounted for roughly 57.7 per cent of the City’s viral load. The BA.5 variant was second most common at 40 per cent.

Those numbers are based on the averages of three daily measurements taken prior to Nov. 7. Those measurements are then compared to previous weekly averages.

This week’s viral load of approximately 62,000 gene copies / 100 mL SARS-CoV-2 is the 37th highest value observed during the pandemic.

This concentration of viral particles is considered medium because it is lower than a 10-week average of approximately 200,000 gene/copies in Prince Albert.

The USask report also notes that the R346T mutation, one of the key signatures of BQ.1 and its sublineages, was positive in all samples.

All data has been shared with Saskatchewan health authorities.

The research team is also screening for the top three variants of concern: Alpha (B.1.1.7), Gamma (P.1) and Delta (B.1.617). Additional variants will be added to the panel as the situation evolves.

USask and Global Water Futures researchers are using wastewater-based epidemiology to monitor for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus causing COVID-19) in Saskatoon, Prince Albert, and North Battleford wastewater, providing early warning of infection outbreaks. This work is being done in partnership with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, Public Health Agency of Canada, City of Saskatoon, City of Prince Albert and City of North Battleford.

This variant tracking data should be seen merely as an indicator of trends which need to be verified using sequencing technology through the Public Health Agency of Canada. Because individuals are at varying stages of infection when shedding the virus, the variant levels detected in sewage are not necessarily directly comparable to the proportion of variant cases found in individual swab samples confirmed through provincial genetic sequencing efforts.

