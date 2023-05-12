Council to consider permanent appointment of Sherry Person as City Manager

After being placed in the temporary role of Acting City Manager more than a year ago, Prince Albert City Council will be considering appointing Sherry Person for a five-year term as City Manager.

According to a report by Director of Corporate Services Kiley Bear, Mayor Greg Dionne is recommending Person for the permanent role.

“Ms. Person has demonstrated herself to be a strong leader within the organization bringing a great degree of ambition, focus, thoroughness, and accountability to her work,” reads the report. “These skills along with her governance knowledge have been key assets during her term and will continue to be relied upon to guide the City to achieve greater levels of teamwork, trust, and communication.”

Since Person’s appointment as Acting City Manager on March 2, 2022, following former City Manager Jim Toye’s official retirement from the position, she has undertaken a number of projects within the City of Prince Albert.

Person helped improve internal communication between all City of Prince Albert employees, departments and City representatives, introduced a new Strategic Plan outlining priorities of the City over the next three years, and implemented a restructure of Financial Services, Corporate Services and Planning and Development.

Since 1994, Person has taken on several positions within the City of Prince Albert throughout her 28-year career.

Prior to her role as Acting City Manager, Person served as the City Clerk for eight years. In that time, Person initiated a restructuring of the Council and Committee process, established corporate privacy procedures, and implemented an electronic agenda and report process, among other projects.

Council will be considering Person’s appointment as City Manager at the upcoming City Council meeting on Monday. If approved, her appointment will become effective June 1, 2023.