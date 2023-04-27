Council approves SPSA President appointment to Prince Albert Board of Police Commissioners

City Council unanimously voted in approval of Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) President and Fire Commissioner Marlo Pritchard filling the Prince Albert Board of Police Commissioners’ vacant Member at Large position.

Pritchard’s appointment is temporary, with his term ending on Dec. 31, 2023. Mayor Greg Dionne explained that Pritchard is only replacing the rest of former Board Chairperson Darcy Sander’s remaining term.

Dionne confirmed that Sander made the decision to leave his position on the Board for personal reasons.

“Darcy has some issues, and he chose the right direction to go,” said Dionne. “He’s going to move on with life and I praise him for that because he did some great things for the Commission.”

Coun. Blake Edwards took some time to thank Sander for his time on the Board, noting that Sander’s decision to resign is a great loss to the City.

“Darcy was an extremely fair Chair who listened to the [Police] Association’s needs and desires, also kept the Board in check. He was a person that dedicated his time looking at the governance model, taking additional courses, to make sure everything was run properly,” said Edwards. “I do know he cared about public safety in the city immensely.”

Marlo Pritchard’s appointment to the Member at Large position is effective immediately following the execution of the Board of Police Commissioner’s Oath of Confidentiality.

Dionne said the board needs to fine-tune its governance model, and Pritchard can help them do it.