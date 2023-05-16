Council approves partnership agreement with province to partially fund installation of automatic gate at Prince Albert Airport

The Prince Albert Airport will be getting a new automated gate for ambulances along the perimeter security fence to make medevac transfer safer and more time efficient for paramedics while maintaining airport security.

The City of Prince Albert has entered into a Community Airports Partnership (CAP) Agreement with the Ministry of Highways, which states the province will provide up to 50 per cent of the funding to a maximum of $10,000, with the City to cover the rest.

While the actual amount will not be known until its completion, a report by Airport Manager Corey Nygaard states the estimated project costs for the automated opener gate at the air to ground ambulance medevac transfer location is $25,800.

A CAP application for the gate’s installation was previously submitted in 2021 and was not approved for funding in 2022, but was carried over for potential approval in 2023.

The original cost estimates were provided by a local fencing contractor in 2021, which projected the cost to be around $17,600.

To address inflation over the last several years, new cost estimates were requested in 2023. Based on these new estimates, Nygaard anticipates that the project cost will exceed the original approved budget by $6,800.

“As such, administration is proposing to take advantage of the CAP funding opportunity by increasing the project budget to $27,500,” said the report.

He proposed that $10,000 be funded from the CAP, $15,000 be funded from the Airport Improvement Fund, and $2,500 be funded from the Airport Operations fence repair and maintenance operating budget, which was approved by City Council at Monday’s meeting.

During the meeting, Mayor Greg Dionne said they’re moving ahead of schedule on the project after being notified by the Ministry of Health that the need for services will increase at the airport once the Victoria Hospital expansion is finished.

“I’m glad we’re being proactive, and we’ll be ready for that opening,” he said.

The project includes removal of the existing manual swing gate, installation of a sliding 30 foot long and six-foot-tall chain-link style gate, and installation of an automated gate opener with keypad entry/exit pedestals and related power supply wiring.

Currently, the most direct and safe route for ground ambulances to access the medevac aircraft is via Gate 2, which is manually operated and requires ambulance staff to work a padlock and swing open two gate panels.

On average, there are two medevac transfers a day at the Prince Albert Airport, according to the report.