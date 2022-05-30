Cossette caps off Mintos award night with team MVP

In a year where Prince Albert Mintos forward Jacob Cossette won league MVP, the SMU18AAAHL scoring title, the league’s top forward and named to the first all star team, he added on to his trophy collection once again at the Mintos award banquet on Sunday night.

The 18-year-old Air Ronge product took home three team awards: MVP, top forward, and split the scholastic award with defenceman Nate Misskey. Cossette led the league in scoring with 77 points (25G-52A) in 43 regular season games.

Prince Albert Minto award winners:

Rookie of the Year: Ashton Tait

Scholastic Award: Jacob Cossette and Nate Misskey

Sportsmanship Award: Karson Blanchette

Dedication and Commitment: Caden Dunn and Jayden Kraus

Top Defenceman: Nate Misskey

Top Forward: Jacob Cossette

Jacob Leicht Heart and Hustler: Karson Blanchette and Logan Beebe

Playoff MVP: Jayden Kraus and Ty Shumanksi

MVP: Jacob Cossette

The Mintos also announced part of their leadership group for next season. Defenceman Caden Dunn will serve as captain for Minto home games, while defenceman Logan Beebe will wear the ‘C’ during road contests.

