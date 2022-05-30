Cossette caps off Mintos award night with team MVP

In a year where Prince Albert Mintos forward Jacob Cossette won league MVP, the SMU18AAAHL scoring title, the league’s top forward and named to the first all star team, he added on to his trophy collection once again at the Mintos award banquet on Sunday night.
The 18-year-old Air Ronge product took home three team awards: MVP, top forward, and split the scholastic award with defenceman Nate Misskey. Cossette led the league in scoring with 77 points (25G-52A) in 43 regular season games.
Prince Albert Minto award winners:
Rookie of the Year: Ashton Tait
Scholastic Award: Jacob Cossette and Nate Misskey
Sportsmanship Award: Karson Blanchette
Dedication and Commitment: Caden Dunn and Jayden Kraus
Top Defenceman: Nate Misskey
Top Forward: Jacob Cossette
Jacob Leicht Heart and Hustler: Karson Blanchette and Logan Beebe
Playoff MVP: Jayden Kraus and Ty Shumanksi
MVP: Jacob Cossette
The Mintos also announced part of their leadership group for next season. Defenceman Caden Dunn will serve as captain for Minto home games, while defenceman Logan Beebe will wear the ‘C’ during road contests.
@kyle_kosowan•sports@paherald.sk.ca